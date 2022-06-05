Superstores in Arab states remove Indian products, sack Hindu workers

Mumbai: Amidst widespread anger over the blasphemous statements made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, some disturbing reports said superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Arab states are removing Indian products.
"Superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain remove Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) by Indian PM Modi's close aide", South Asia Index tweeted a little while ago.
Just IN:— Superstores in Saudia Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain remove Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad by Indian PM Modi's close aide.— South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) June 5, 2022
Concerning reports coming from few Middle Eastern countries also said some Arab employers have asked Indian workers to leave their job.
“Arabs have started removing Indian (Hindu) workers after the insult to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by BJP leaders in India”, South Asian Journal wrote in a tweet.
Along with its tweet, the Journal also tagged a Twitter post by an Arab citizen that said:
“An Indian (carpenter), whose religion is Modi’s, is working under my sponsorship. He is on vacation. I told him that I do not want him to return because of the abuse of our Messenger (may peace be upon him) (sic).”
The Journal also shared a video that showed storekeepers covering the Indian products kept on racks. Watch:
Grocery stores in Middle East remove Indian products to punish India for insulting prophet Mohammad (pbuh) Large scale boycott campaign announced in Muslim countries pic.twitter.com/NTCYkBT2t3#الهند #Arab ##إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي— South Asian Journal (@sajournal1) June 5, 2022
Ummid.com did not independently verify the video and Twitter posts.
In a related development, Qatar summoned the Indian ambassador and handed over a protest note against insulting remarks by the BJP leaders.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned, today, H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed (may blessings and peace be upon him", Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The outrageous, insulting and blasphemous statements by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have led to widespread anger in the Arab world.
Hash tags calling boycott of Indian products and denouncing BJP and PM Modi are among the top trends in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and other Arab states since Saturday.
Sensing the scale of the outrage, the BJP on Sunday first issued a statement saying “it respects all religions”, and later suspended Nupur Sharma, its spokesperson, from the primary membership of the party and also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, the chief of its Delhi Media Cell.
The move however is not helping the anger in the Arab World to cool down. Instead, it is just escalating as some top Muftis and Clerics, including Mufti of Oman, have joined the people protesting against the BJP and PM Modi for the blasphemous statements made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
According to a recent data, about 3.5 million in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1.54 million Indians live in Saudi Arabia and close to 1 million in Kuwait for jobs in different capacities. These expatriates could be in trouble if the widespread hate against Muslims and Islam that has become rampant in India under PM Modi is not checked immediately, analysts warn.
