CLAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has released on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2022 to be held on June 19.
1. Click here to go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on “CLAT 2022” on top right corner of the home page
3. Log-in using your mobile number and password
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card.
The Consortium said candidates who have registered for CLAT can download and take printout of their admit cards from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in using the steps given above.
"CLAT- 2022 Admit Cards for UG and PG Programmes are available for Download on the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Card", the Consortium said.
Candidates appearing for July 2021 CLAT should note that admit card is a compulsory document to appear for the test.
For CLAT syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and exam papers candidates can visit the official website.
Candidates should note that the Consortium will declare the answer key and result after the test and also release the Merit List and details of toppers.
Online counselling will start after the declaration of CLAT 2022 results.
"Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2022 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCSs to be answered in 120 minutes", the Consortium said.
"There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2022", it added.
