Mumbai named 'most forgetful' city for 2nd time in row

New Delhi: While Mumbai bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second time in a row, Delhi-NCR and Lucknow were not far behind, a report said on Monday.
Backed by rider insights and gigabytes of data, ride-hailing company Uber's Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber's in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip.
"We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app," Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said in a statement.
The report mentioned that over the last year, objects including phones, speakers/headphones, wallets and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such as groceries, thermos/water bottles and phone chargers.
Besides leaving the usuals behind, passengers have also forgotten unique things such as ghewar (an Indian sweet), flutes, Aadhaar cards, dumbbells, a bike handle, cricket bats, spike guards, and college certificates, to name a few.
"Uber released the 2022 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful," the company said.
