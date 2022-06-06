‘Forced apology is never from heart’: Clamour grows to arrest BJP spokespersons

New Delhi/Mumbai: Terming the suspension of Nupur Sharma and expulsion of Naveen Kumar Jindal by the BJP a “delayed action taken under pressure”, activists and political party leaders are demanding immediate arrest of the two.
"A forced apology is never from the heart", Farhan Akhtar, Writer, Director, Actor, Producer and UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, wrote on Twitter.
Farhan Akhtar's post on Twitter came hours after BJP suspended its National Sopkesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal for making blasphemous comments, which it said are “contrary to the party’s position”.
In his reaction AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP said BJP’s action against the two is delayed and taken because of the unprecedented anger seen in the Arab world against the BJP and its government in New Delhi.
“The BJP took action against the two after widespread anger in the Aran countries against the BJP and its government”, he told the media.
“There are also reports that a banquet dinner to be hosted by Qatar to honour Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu was suddenly cancelled while governments of two Gulf nations summoned Indian envoys to lodge their protest”, he said adding such things never happened in the past.
“It is because of the pressure by the Arab countries that the BJP took decision against its spokespersons”, he said.
“We were demanding action against Nupur Sharma since last ten days. But, PM Modi ignored our demands”, he said.
“India has lost face. The country’s foreign policy was destroyed. The fringe has become mainstream. I demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest, not just suspension,” Owaisi said.
Commenting on the ongoing situation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said BJP’s ‘hateful’ and ‘divisive’ politics has once again landed India in an embarrassing situation.
Addressing a Press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, the party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang demanded the immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, whose controversial remarks, it said, had triggered outrage in Gulf nations.
Pointing out that Indian ambassadors are being summoned by the governments of Gulf Countries and the Indian government has been asked to issue an unconditional apology, Kang said:
"It is a matter of shame for a democratic country."
He alleged that ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, it is indulging in dirty politics of hatred in the name of religion and destroying communal harmony in the country.
The AAP spokesperson said while the dirty politics of the BJP has affected inter-community relations within the country, its impact is now being seen outside the country. Due to this, India’s head is hanging in shame all over the world.
Earlier on Monday, in an unprecedented and rarely seen move, Imam e Haram Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Sudais led General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques issued a public statement condemning the blasphemous statements made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
