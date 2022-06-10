Massive protest outside Jama Masjid Delhi; Demand to arrest Nupur Sharma, Jindal intensifies

New Delhi: A large number of Muslims Friday gathered outside the Jama Masjid Delhi and raised slogans against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over their recent outrageous and blasphemous statements against Islam and Muslims.
Muslim worshippers gathered on the stairs, just outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers today, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.
The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders and legal action against them.
Pertinent to mention here that an FIR was also lodged against Nupur Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.
"We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility.
"One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said on Thursday. Watch Video:
Protest after Friday prayers in Jama Masjid, New Delhi over the blasphemy by the BJP Spokespersons- Arrest Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal is the demand!#Stopinsulting_ProphetMuhammad#ProphetMuhammad pic.twitter.com/r9Hb654bCY— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) June 10, 2022
