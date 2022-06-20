CLAT (2022) Answer Key published on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Answer Key: The official Answer Key (Provisional), along with Question Papers, of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 UG and PG have been released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in).
1. Click here to go to the website: clat.ac.in.
2. In the notifications area, 'CLAT 2022 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys'
' CLAT 2022 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys' as per your choice.
3. The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.
1. Click here to go to the website: clat.ac.in.
2. In the notifications area, 'CLAT 2022 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys'
' CLAT 2022 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys' as per your choice.
3. The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.
Candidates can raise objection if they find any error in the answer keys. The last date to raise objection is till 03:30 PM on June 21, 2022.
CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday June 19, 2022.
"The portal for objection(s) will OPEN at 3:30 P.M. on June 20, 2022, and CLOSE at 3:30 P.M. on June 21, 2022", the consortium said.
"The link will be deactivated by 3:30 P.M. on June 21, 2022. No Objection(s) will be entertained thereafter", it added.
1. Objection(s) received over email or phone calls will not be entertained.
2. A fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) is to be paid for each objection.
3. If the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests of depositing it in any other account will be entertained
1. Objection(s) received over email or phone calls will not be entertained.
2. A fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) is to be paid for each objection.
3. If the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests of depositing it in any other account will be entertained
CLAT was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 131 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states.
While 92 per cent of the CLAT UG registered candidates appeared for the test, 87 per cent candidates took the PG test.
CLAT result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Key that will be released a day before or on the day score card will be published on the official website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.