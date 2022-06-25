CLAT 2022 Result, Merit List Published - Check Here

CLAT 2022 Result and Merit List: The result of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 have been released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Friday June 24, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on "CLAT 2022" on the top right corner of the home page.
3. Log-in using Mobile Number and Password.
4. Click on the relevant link to check your CLAT 2022 score and rank in the merit list.
Along with the result, the Consortium headed by NALSAR has also published CLAT Merit List with the score (marks) and rank of the candidates. The rank and marks are important and used during the CLAT counselling and in further admission process.
CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday June 19, 2022.
Before publishing the result, the Consortium had published CLAT Answer Keys. CLAT Provisional Answer Key was released on June 20, 2022 - a day after the exam was conducted.
The final answer key was published on July 23, 2022 - a day before the result was declared.
Candidates should note that CLAT Counselling has started from Saturday June 25, 2022.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.
