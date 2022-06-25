CLAT 2022 Counselling Starts - Full Schedule

CLAT Counselling 2022: The Consortium headed by NALSAR has started Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 counselling for admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around India.
The Consortium started online counselling for admission in law courses a day after declaring the CLAT result on Friday June 24, 2022.
Along with the result, the Consortium has also published consolidated Merit List, Invite List and complete schedule of CLAT counselling.
Candidates who have cleared CLAT should note that they have to register on the official website following which the consortium will invite the candidates.
“CLAT Counselling will be done by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category”, the Consortium said.
Candidates should note that CLAT Counselling has started from Saturday June 25, 2022 as per the following schedule.
1. Publication of CLAT Result 2022 and Merit List: June 24, 2022
2. Publication of Counselling Invite List: June 24, 2022
3. Counselling Registration Process (By invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category): June 25 to 27, 2022 till Midnight
4. Publication of First Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 30.06.2022 to 02.07.2022.
5. Publication of Second Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 07.07.2022 to 09.07.2022.
6. Publication of Third Allotment List and payment of fee: 12.07.2022 to 13.07.2022
7. Publication of Fourth Allotment List and payment of fee: 16.07.2022 to 17.07.2022.
8. Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List and payment of fee: 19.07.2022 to 20.07.2022 (5:00 p.m.)
If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before July 17, 2022.
“After the said date, Rs.5,000/- (Rs. Five Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the other candidates at a disadvantage”, it added.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.
