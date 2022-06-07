SEBA HSLC 2022 Toppers: Raktotpal Saikia bags 1st rank, Bhuyashi Medhi 2nd

SEBA HSLC/AHM 2022Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2022 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites today i.e. Tuesday June 2022.
The total pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2022 HSLC Exam has been 56.49% - this is the worst result in the past five years.
The first position is secured by Raktotpal Saikia of St. Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur (99.5% marks). The 2nd position holder is Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari (99.33% marks).
Mridupawan Kalita of Don Bosco High School, Kheroni (West Karbi Anglong), Labeeb Muzib of Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria (Lakhimpur) jointly shared the third rank by scoring 99.16 per cent.
Dhemaji district registered the highest pass percentage of 85.46, whereas Chirang district settled at the bottom of the tally with 34.27 per cent.
The pass percentage in the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam too dropped from 93.18% in 2021 to 54.73 per cent this year.
Boys performed better than the girls in the AHM exam registering a pass percentage of 57.67 percent. The girls have registered a pass percentage of 52.99.
Mufassir Al Hasan from Al-Kauser Model Academy of Sonitpur district topped in the AHM examination with 92.66 per cent marks.
In 2021, HSLC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid 19. The result was declared on July 30 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 93.01.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
In 2019, SEBA Class 10th result was declared on May 15. Meghashree Borah had topped the Assam board Class 10 exams 2019.
Chinmoy Hazarika and Pratyashi Medhi had secured second position by scoring 593 out of 600. Scoring 591 marks, Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed have secured the 3rd rank in the SEBA 2019 Merit List.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.