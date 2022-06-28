TS Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) is set to declare today i.e. Tuesday June 28, 2022 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2022 examinations.
1. Click here to go to official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
3. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
4. Click on Check Result.
TS Inter result 2022 can also be checked on www.results.cgg.gov.in and www.examresults.ts.nic.in besides tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
According to the board sources, TS Education Minister and board officials will release the results of Manabadi TS Intermediate 1st & 2nd year today i.e. Tuesday June 28 at 11:00 AM.
According to the official press note shared by the TSBIE, the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd year students.
About 9 lakh students from different districts of Telangana had written these exams in the month of May. Of them 4.64 lakh appeared in the first year and 4.39 in the Inter second year.
Telangana had recorded 69.80% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. In Inter 2nd year, a total of 65% pass percentage was recorded.
A total of 4,55,789 students passed in TS Inter 1 year 2018 exam with a pass percentage of 62.35%.
In TS Inter 2 Year Results 2018 exam, a total of 4,29,398 candidates ppeared in the examinations and the overall pass percentage was 67.25%.
TS board exams in 2020 and 2021 were disturbed by Covid-19 Pandemic.
