Goa Election 2022 Result Live Updates: BJP is leading on 19 of the total 40 seats. Congress is a distant behind with a lead on 12 seats, as per the trends at 03:15 pm.
However what can create problem for the ruling BJP is TMC and AAP each leading on 03 seats.
10:45 am The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged ahead in Goa where counting of votes for the 2022 state election is still underway.
As per the trends at 10:45 am, BJP is leading on 18 of the total 40 seats. Congress is close behind with a lead on 13 seats.
09:35 am The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are in neck and neck battle in Goa where counting of votes for the 2022 state election is underway.
According to the trends at 09:35 am, BJP and Congress are leading respectively on 15 and 14 of the total 40 seats in the state.
07:30 am Counting of votes for the state elections in Goa and four other states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will start today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 at 08:00 am, Election Commission of India said.
According to the election commission, the process in Goa will begin with counting of postal votes. Trends are expected to be available by 09:00 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the state.
"Counting in all the districts of Goa will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official said.
According to Election Commission guidelines, half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting of EVM votes begins.
Postal ballots are normally used by government employees, army men and others. But, in a first, citizens above 80 and PwD voters were also allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes at nearly 1,200 halls in the five states and COVID-9 guidelines will be followed during the exercise that will begin at 8 am amid tight security, according to officials.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in all the five states to monitor the process. Goa, which has a maximum of 40 assembly constituencies, will have counting halls at all district headquarters where vote count will be done.
Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in Goa, an official said.
Assembly elections in Goa, also known as Vidhan Sabha Chunav, were held in single phase on February 14, 2022.
As per the ECI data, the state recorded a voter turnout of about 79% in 2022 elections.
Majority of exit polls are predicting neck and neck battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress which had emerged as the single largest party in 2017 in Goa.
Top contenders here are the ruling BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC and regional parties including Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), United Goans Democratic Party, Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), Goa Praja Party (GPP), Goa Su-Raj Party (GSRP) and Goa Su-Raj Party (GSRP).
NCP and Shiv Sena – alliance partners of Congress in Maharashtra are also contesting on some seats.
The Congress had won a total of 17 seats in 2017 state elections, BJP had won 13 seats, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) a total of 03 seats each and Independents had won 03.
Though Congress was the single largest party in 2017, BJP formed government with the help of MLAs who defected from Congress.
