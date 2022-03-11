Punjab 2022: Malerkotla again elects Muslim MLA, this time Jamil ur Rahman

Punjab Election Result 2022: Malerkotla has again elected a Muslim candidate – this time Jamil ur Rahman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the final result of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections announced on Thursday.
Jamil ur Rahman of AAP defeated 3-time Congress MLA Razia Sultana by a huge 21,686 votes in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Dr. Mohammd Jamil Ur Rahman, a Ph.D scholar, is Core Committee member of AAP Punjab. Like in 2017, he will be the only Muslim MLA in Punjab Assembly.
Malerkotla has been represented by Muslims most of the time since 1957. Yusuf Zaman Begum was the first Muslim to win from Malerkotla in 1962. She was followed by H. H. N. I. A. Khan in 1967, Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan in 1969, Sajida Begum in 1972 and 1980, Anwar Ahmad Khan in 1977, Nusrat Ali Khan in 1985 and 1997 and Abdul Ghaffar in 1992 state elections.
Razia Sultana herself won from Malerkotla in 2002, 2007 and 2017. She was however defeated F. Nesara Khatoon (Farzana Alam) of Akali Dal in the 2012 elections.
The year 2012 was an exception when the Punjab assembly had 02 Muslims. Besides, F. Nesara Khatoon (Farzana Alam) of Akali Dal who won from Malerkotla in 2012, Mohammad Sadique of the Congress won from Bhadaur Assembly seat in 2012.
Then Congress MLA Mohammad Sadique contested the 2017 elections from Jaito Assembly seat instead of Bhadaur. But, he lost the elections to Baldev Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Baldev Singh again contested from the Jaito seat. He however contested as Independent and lost the seat to Amolak Singh of AAP.
Razia Sultana is not the only “political heavyweight” and “veteran” who has been defeated in the 2022 state elections.
Such strong is the AAP Tsunami in Punjab that former Chief Ministers Capt Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Channi, Prakash Singh Badal, and the entire Badal clan, and Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu everyone faced humiliating defeats.
Overall the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a mammoth 92 out of the total 117 seats.
The Congress was hoping a comeback by appointing Channi – first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. The party however managed to win just 18 seats.
The BJP which swept the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections by winning 255 seats could win just 02 seats in Punjab.
