CBSE Board 2022: 10th, 12th Term 1 result, Term-II date sheet released

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Term-II Board Examination 2022.
The CBSE on Saturday also released Class 10th and 12th Term I exam results.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination will commence from April 26, 2022, according to the Term 2 exam time table released today.
As per the CBSE notification, the exams will be conducted in single shift and will start from 10.30 a.m.
As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two papers for almost all the subjects in both the classes.
"Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for preparations," said the CBSE Board in a statement.
The board also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.
The first term exams have already been held. The CBSE term-1 exams for Class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021 whereas that of Class 12 were conducted from December 1 to 22, 2021.
The CBSE also released today the term 1 exam results. However the board did not publish the result online. Instead, the board had asked the students to collect their results from their respective schools.
