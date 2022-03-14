KEAM 2021 (MBBS, BDS) 2nd Phase Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEAM NEET UG 2021 Second Phase Allotment: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Monday March 14, 2022 Second Phase of Allotment to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal
3. Log in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download KEAM 2nd phase Seat Allotment Result 2021
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal
3. Log in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download KEAM 2nd phase Seat Allotment Result 2021
CEE Kerala had earlier said that the second phase allotment to MBBS and BDS only will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 14.03.2022 on the basis of options received and confirmed up to 11.00 am on March 11, 2022.
CEE Kerala has mentioned the date to publish the NEET UG (2021) 2nd allotment result. It has not confirmed the exact time. Candidates participating in the second round of medical and dental counselling should however check the result by today evening.
Candidates who receive allotment in this phase shall have to take a printout of their Allotment Memo and remit the Fee/Balance Fee (if applicable) payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations by way of online payment at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala on any date from 15.03.2022, 4.00 PM to 19.03.2022, 2.00 PM, the CEE Kerala said in admission notification.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on December 14, 2021 "KEAM NEET Rank List 2021", also known as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
The CEE Kerala had published on February 03, 2022 the result of First Phase of KEAM 2021 Seat Allotment for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.
The first allotment to Kerala AYUSH Courses includinh - Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries, Co-Operation & Banking, Climate change and
Environmental Science, B. Tech Biotechnology courses for the academic year 2021-22 was published on February 11, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.