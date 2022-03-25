What is Digilocker, and How to Use It?

In this data-driven world, information is very important in everything you need or want to do. Especially in India, every walk of life is driven by information. Your identity is created and depends on the information you provide to support anything you want to do with it. With the rapid development of information technology infrastructure, every piece of information about a person is stored in a digital database.
The most obvious example of this is the Aadhaar card, which contains your personal details such as age, date of birth, and biometrics. However, what you may not know is that you can also keep a digital copy of these documents. Since most documents these days are issued digitally, it makes sense that you can submit them when you need them.
Since vehicle documents such as motor insurance online policy and driving license are also submitted digitally, the same should ideally apply to them. However, there are also doubts on the documents that vehicle owners have to submit to the traffic authorities.
Occasionally, you must have all the documents related while driving your vehicle. However, digital copies are still technically with you on your mobile device through a bike insurance app. But is this a valid reason not to carry physical copies with respect to traffic officers? This is one of the biggest doubts being faced by a vehicle owner in the country. Here is all that you need to know about it:
The good news for all drivers is that they do not have to carry an original or printed copy of their driving license, insurance and registration certificate (RC). The Ministry of Transport of India has informed all the State Traffic Police Departments that electronic or digital formats of vehicle documents are sufficient.
All drivers can submit their documents in soft copy format through Digilocker. According to the Information Technology Act, 2000, such digital formats are legally considered equivalent to local formats, this also applies when you buy two-wheeler insurance online.
According to a statement from the ministry, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways has asked all states to accept registration certificates, driving licenses, vehicle insurance or other documents 'in electronic form' and submit them through Digilocker.
The Ministry's instruction is that storing digital copies of your documents is valid under the Motor Vehicles Act and will be considered equivalent to certificates issued by the Transport Authority. Although the resolution was passed, state officials refused to accept such digital documents. The ministry has received several complaints that state officials are failing to recognize digital or electronic documents as valid.
Digilocker or Digital Locker provides access to authentic virtual documents. It is a digital document wallet where you can store your documents like driving license, PAN card, voter ID, policy document. Documents can be uploaded and kept safe when you sign up for a Digilocker account. You will get special cloud storage space linked to your Aadhaar number.
The digital locker helps eliminate the use of physical documents and allows the sharing of e-documents across government agencies through a mechanism to verify the "authenticity" of documents online. It is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). Moreover, you can use the uploaded soft copies of the documents for processes like online bike insurance renewal.
You can use Digilocker online by following these four easy steps:
1. You can access Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. You can download the application on your mobile phone from the Play / App Store. Additionally, you can use the Aadhaar number to create a digital locker account by visiting the Digilocker website. Make sure your current phone number is registered with the Aadhaar number.
2. Click on 'Sign Up'. Enter your full name, date of birth, mobile number (based on registration). Create a security PIN and enter your email ID.
3. Enter your Aadhaar number. Once you have entered your unique 12-digit Aadhaar number, you will have two options - One Time Password (OTP) or Fingerprint. You can choose either of the options to proceed.
4. You can then upload the soft copies of your documents and then access the locker whenever you need to present them.
