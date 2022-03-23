Dr BV Hiray College announces Academic Alliance with London School of Digital Business

[Pranav Hiray and Sachin Parekh sign the deal. Also seen are Dr Kamran and LSDB Pune Co-ordinator Ms Priyanka.]
Malegaon: Dr BV Hiray College of Management & Research Centre (DBHCMR) Malegaon announced ‘Academic Alliance’ with London School of Digital Business (LSDB) to offer digital essential and marketing courses of global standard.
“There is a huge demand - nationally as well as globally, of the people who are skilled in digital marketing and businesses. Having signed the Academic Alliance with London School of Digital Business, we wish to offer our students the courses that deal with this latest trend and also provide them global exposure”, Pranav Prasad Hiray of Dr BV Hiray College of Management & Research Centre who signed the deal with Sachin Parekh, the CEO of London School of Digital Business, last Friday said.
Dr BV Hiray College of Management & Research Centre is one of the two colleges in Nashik district that has signed the MoU with London School of Digital Business for the course. The other institution is Sandip University, Nashik.
Keeping in mind the future of poor students, Prasad Hiray, the Chairman of Dr BVH College of Management & Research Centre (DBHCMR), said that the college trust will pay the 50% fees of the students who are sharp and talented but miss such opportunities because of poverty.
Giving more details, Dr Kamran Rahmani, Dy Director of the College, said the course will be in fully online mode and will have 4 modules of 3 months each.
“Besides other essentials, case studies and live projects related to the subject have also been included in the course”, he said.
About the admission criteria and eligibility, Dr Kamran said the students who are currently studying BCA, MCA and MBA at Dr BV Hiray College can simultaneously enrol and complete the one-year course.
He said after the culmination of the course, top 05 students selected based on merit and ranking criteria will be taken to London on a fully sponsored trip.
“These toppers will stay in London for 08 weeks where they will be shared with more insight on the subject”, he said.
Meanwhile, the introductory session of the course was conducted by LSDB CEO Sachin Parekh who was live from London on Monday at DBHCMR Campus in Malegaon. As many as 255 students studying at Dr BVH College of Management & Research Centre (DBHCMR) participated in the inaugural session.
