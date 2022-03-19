Krishnakumar’s daughters visit Abu Dhabi Mosque, proudly share photos in Hijab

[Photos shared by Krishnakumar on his Facebook page]
Abu Dhabi: BJP leader and Actor Krishnakumar recently visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi along with his two daughters.
What caught the eyes of netizens are the BJP leader’s daughters in Hijab - smiling and feeling proud, posing for the camera.
And to make “their proud moment” momentous, they happily posted these photos on Krishnakumar’s Facebook page in the midst of his party’s tirade against the Muslim religious symbol back home, especially in Karnataka.
In the midst of the controversy, videos and images of Muslim girl students being intimidated and mocked, driven out of schools and colleges, denied permission to write exams merely because they were wearing Hijab shocked everyone, except the unrelenting government seemingly seeking political mileage out of its divisive agenda.
The tirade against Muslim students who were wearing Hijab started in January and soon spread to other BJP ruled states.
The Muslim students fighting for their right to wear Hijab after failing to convince BJP government approached the court. The students lost their legal battle in the Karnataka High Court and they have now challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court of India.
Meanwhile, one of the photos of Krishnakumar's daughters posing in Hijab has been shared by Dr Zafarul Islam Khan – Senior Journalists, Editor of The Milli Gazette and former Head of Delhi Minority Commission on Twitter. The post has evoked mixed response. Read out:
Only for record... pic.twitter.com/O51NtPr6XN— Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) March 18, 2022
