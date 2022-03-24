logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Indian Journo working for foreign news agency found hanging in her flat

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala, was found hanging in her flat on Wednesday

Thursday March 24, 2022 10:35 PM, IANS

Sruthi Narayanan

[Image for representation]

Bengaluru: A woman journalist, employed with an international news agency, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat under suspicious circumstances and an investigation has been launched, police said on Thursday.

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala, was found hanging in her flat on Wednesday. She was working with Reuters news agency.

She was married to Aneesh, also from Kerala, for five years and police claim that the couple had a strained relationship.


At the time of her death, her husband was in Kerala, police said.

However, Sruthi's parents and relatives suspected it to be a case of murder, alleging that her husband tortured her and objected to her decision of giving a portion of her income to her parents.

The family has also alleged that her husband had installed CCTV cameras to monitor her movements, and had also made an attempt to kill her in January.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo