Why ‘Arrest Will Smith’ trends on Twitter after Oscar Awards 2022

Los Angeles: Hash tag ‘Arrest Will Smith’ is trending on Twitter since Sunday night even as Oscar Awards 2022 are making headlines, including the news that the ‘King Richard’ lead star has won the honour for 'Actor in a Lead Role' for the movie.
Netizens are using the hash tag “Arrest Will Smith” to flood the social media site with comments, posts, images and videos criticising the popular Hollywood star, and equal number who are supporting the mega star who has just won the best actor award at the 94th Academy Award held at the Dolby theatre Sunday.
It all started when comic artiste Chris Rock cracked a joke on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the award ceremony.
Chris started his gig with a few jokes about the audience members - including Pinkett Smith, referring to her as "G.I. Jane" due to her closely cropped hair, Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.
Moments after the joke, Smith walked to the stage and smacked Rock across the face. However, it was not sure if he connected well. It was unclear if the assault was a planned bit.
The uncensored footage of the show had Rock saying:
"Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," as Smith was on his way to his chair. "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke."
"Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," as Smith was on his way to his chair. "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke."
Will got back to his seat and shouted at Rock saying: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth".
Sean "Diddya Combs, who came on stage a few moments later, said:
"I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever. Will and Chris we're gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we're moving on with love."
"I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever. Will and Chris we're gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we're moving on with love."
During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022
During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed that Chris Rock has "declined to file a police report" following an altercation with Will Smith.
A full statement from the LAPD reads:
"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme. The incident involved one individual slapping another."
"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme. The incident involved one individual slapping another."
Referring obviously to Rock, it adds: "The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
Smith later issued an apology in his tearful acceptance speech. The actor said:
"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."
"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."
Smit apologised, but social medica sites are flooded with messages posted using the hash tag 'Arrest Will Smith'.
"Chris Rock is a comedian. What the f*** is wrong with you fa**ist mot**f*****s. He can literally make any joke he wants to about anyone he wants to without fear of being assaulted. That is not negotiable. Arrest Will Smith. And charge him with assault (sic)", a Twitter user wrote.
"A GI Jane joke about Jada got Will Smith worked up enough to punch Chris Rock during a live awards show?" Adam Carolla wondered.
A number od messages however are also being posted in Will Smith's support.
"White people stop saying arrest Will Smith. Shut up", a Twitter user wrote.
"Saw that "arrest will smith" is trending and I regret to inform you it's even whiter than you think", Kevin Gannon, Professor, educational developer, abolitionist, wrote on Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.