Is Jada Smith offering Namaaz? New pics spark speculations

Mumbai: Top American Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who had earlier set social media on fire by posting her images in Hijab, is again in news.
This time she has shared some new images in Hijab. But, what sparked speculations is the one in which it appears that Jada Smith is offering Salah i.e. Namaaz – Muslim prayer.
Muslims offer Salah five times in a day. The daily prayers are mandatory on every adult Muslim – be it man or woman.
Jada Smith shared the new pics on Instagram on May 2, 2021 – Easter Sunday.
As seen in the new pics, the wife of Will Smith sported a demure attire of a peach-colored turban and paired it with a matching abaya, as she sat in one of the Islam prayer positions 'Tashahhud'.
What added fire to the speculations was the caption to the pictures.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)
Instead of writing “Happy Easter Sunday”, Jada wrote “Happy Sunday”.
Incidentally, Sunday May 2, 2021 was also 20th of Ramadan – the Holy month of fasting for the Muslims across the world.
All these “coincidences”, as the commentators said, once again gave rise to the speculations that Jada Smith has converted to Islam and has become a Muslim – though she has neither denied nor declared it in public.
The American had earlier shared her selfies in Hijab on 1st of Ramadan.
“I really think the color peach in the Middle East ... suits me,” she captioned the lovely sun-kissed photo of her in Hijab purportedly taken in Dubai.
Commenting on the post, a number of her fans had not only praised her look but also congratulated her for embracing Islam.
Interestingly, Jada Smith also featured in recent episodes of “Red Table Talk” wearing head to toe Abaya and Hijab – inviting praise from the commentators for the impressive look.
Red Table Talk is an American talk show starring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.