Eid 2022 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh Today

Eid al Fitr 2022 Date (Live Update): The Moon (Hilal) Sighting Committees and religious authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and also in the United Kingdom (UK) have issued appeals to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Sunday 29th Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to May 01, 2022.
The Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, have also made special arrangements to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Eid al Fitr 2022 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries, and the United Kingdom (UK).
The moon sighting committees in South Asia and UK will hold special meeting today after Salate Maghreb and analyse, if any, reports of the moon sighting.
Appeals to sight moon have also been issued by Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Islamabad, Karachi, KP, Lahore, Dhaka, and other cities in the three countries.
Wifaqul Ulema UK has also appealed Muslims in London and other parts of the Kingdom to spot the moon of the month of Shawwal on Sunday.
The official announcement by Religious Affairs Ministry Dhaka and Central Moon Sighting Committee New Delhi and Karachi is expected soon after Salate Maghreb Sunday evening.
A new month in the Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the crescent – the new moon, on the 29th day of an on-going month. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month begins the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th and last day of the on-going month and the next day is the first day of the new month.
This process is followed as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). The beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadan has traditionally been based on “hilal” sightings, which is the traditional method mentioned in the Quran and followed by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Oman and other GCC nations have confirmed to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Australia, Singapore, Canada and the Fiqh Council of North America have also announced that Muslims in these countries will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
New Zealand is a special case as Muslims here started fasting on April 04, 2022 - a day later than Muslims in other parts of the world. Consequently, Sunday is the 28th of Ramadan in New Zealand, and moon sighting here will be on Monday May 02, 2022.
In a rarest of rare case Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh could celebrate Eid al Fitr with fellow Muslims in the Gulf and other parts of the world if the new moon is sighted today i.e. Sunday May 01, 2022. Normally there is a delay of at least one day between the two regions.
Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan - the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, may not be sighted on the evening of May 1.
The New Moon will be born on May 1, a statement from the meteorological department said.
"The new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 01:28am PST on 01-05-2022," PMD said.
PMD said climate data also shows that the weather is expected to be fairly cloudy in most parts of the country on Sunday, which would result in low visibility.
Therefore, considering the astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon on the 29th of Ramadan, 1443 AH, the meteorological department said.
