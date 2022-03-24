UPSC Civil Services 2021 Interview Dates Released

UPSC Civil Services 2021 Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in the interview dates and schedule of Personal Interviews for the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) 2021 written exams.
The UPSC had declared on March 17, 2022 the result of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Written Exams. As many as 1,823 candidates qualified the main exam.
On Tuesday March 22, 2022, the UPSC released the interview date of the 1,823 candidates who cracked the CSE Main Written Exam. The schedule is in PDF and can be accessed through the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
As per the schedule the interview will start on April 05 and continue till May 25, 2022.
Candidates who have cracked the Civil Services (Main) exam can check their interview date and schedule and download e-call letter.
Candidates should note that e-call letter is a compulsory document to appear for the interview to be held at UPSC headquarters in New Delhi.
The UPSC owing to the Coronavirus situation has decided to reimburse the air-ticket cost of the candidates who are travelling to New Delhi for the interview.
"Opt for cheapest flight ticket under economy class among the airlines operating in the concerned sector immediately after downloading the e-summon letter. Book the air tickets either directly from the Airlines (Booking counters, websites) or through the travel agents authorized by Deptt. of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance viz. Ashoka Tours & Travels, Balmer & Lawrie and IRCTC only", the UPSC said.
"Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents viz. MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Ease My Trip etc. will not be reimbursed", it added.
"Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidate perform their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of service rule", the UPSC said.
The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter, in person or by phone.
UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview. The final merit list and selection is done on the basis of a candidate's score in Personal Interview as well as written exam i.e. Civil Services Main examination.
