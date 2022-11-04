Haj 2023 registration starts in Brunei, Last date Feb 4

Bandar Seri Begawan: Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) Brunei is starting from today i.e. Saturday November 5, 2022 issuing application forms for Haj 2023 (Hajj 1444H).
Haj application forms are available at multiple locations including Ground Floor of the MoRA Additional Building in Jalan Dewan Majlis, Berakas; Belait District Religious Affairs Office; Tutong District Religious Affairs Office; and Temburong District Religious Affairs Office.
“Aspirants can obtain the Haj application form by paying 2 Brunei Dollars (BND 2) from any of the above offices”, MoRA said.
“Haj registration operating hours are from Monday to Thursday and Saturday (except public holidays) from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 3.30 pm”, MoRA said according to BERNEO BULLETIN.
“Members of the public who register must comply with the latest guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to contain the outbreak of COVID-19”, it said.
“The last date of application is February 04, 2023”, it said.
As many as 450 pilgrims from Brunei had performed Hajj in 2022 when the number of pilgrims was curtailed to 1 million due to Covid-19.
More than 2.5 million Muslims from all across the world perform Haj in normal days. This includes a quota of about 1000 pilgrims from Brunei.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah.
The final date will be decided after sighting of the new moon. However, as per the astronomical calculation, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.