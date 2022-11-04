KEA UGNEET 2022 Option Entry Starts - Direct Link

KEA UGNEET 2022 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses whose names appeared in the KEA UG NEET List of Eligible Candidates can start Option Entry on the official website kea.kar.nic.in from today i.e. Friday November 04, 2022.
Along with activating the Option Entry link and link to download verification slip, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) also published today Complete Schedule for First Round Seat Allotment of KEA UGNEET Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2022.
Candidates should note that the KEA activated the link to download verification slip today at 06:00 pm. Candidates will be able to download verification slip from the official website till 11:00 am on November 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "04-11 UG NEET - 2022 First Round Option Entry for Medical / Dental" in the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that last date for option and choice entry is November 06, 2022 till 06:00 pm.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list and you have downloaded the Verification Slip released earlier.
KEA also said it will publish Mock Allotment result on November 07, 2022. Candidates can change options if any till 07:00 PM after the release of Mock Allotment result on November 07, 2022.
On the other hand, First Round of seat allotment result will be published on November 08, 2022 after 01:00 pm, KEA said.
