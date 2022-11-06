Assembly by election 2022 results: BJP trails in Bihar, Telangana; leads in Haryana, UP

Assembly By Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday conceded defeat in Munugode Assembly by-election.
With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Prabhakar Reddy taking a clear lead of over 7,000 votes at the end of 12th round of counting, Rajagopal Reddy said he welcomed the people's mandate.
Rajagopal Reddy, who was elected from the seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket, resigned in August and also quit the Congress to join the BJP.
02:00 PM: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued to maintain a lead over the Bharataiya Janata Party at the end of sixth round of counting of votes in Munugode Assembly by-election.
In a neck and neck race, TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy was leading by 2,169 votes against his nearest rival K. Rajagopal Reddy.
With nine more rounds to go, leaders of both the parties were keeping their fingers crossed over the outcome in the crucial by-election, seen by many as a semifinal ahead of next year's Assembly polls.
At the end of sixth round, TRS had polled 38,521 votes while BJP secured 36,352 votes. The Congress party was at a distant third position with 11,894 votes.
Meanwhile, RJD has won Mokama seat in Bihar whereas the BJP has won in Gopalganj (Bihar), Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh), Adampur (Haryana) and Dhamnagar (Odisha).
Uddhav Tahckeray's Shive Sena (UBT) has won the election in Mumbai's Andehri East.
01:00 PM The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has succeeded in retaining party stronghold Gopalganj in Bihar, however its candidate in Munugode, Telangana however is trailing.
BJP candidate won Gopalganj seat by less than 1,700 votes in a tight electoral battle.
Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM polled 12,214 votes and Mayawati's BSP bagged a total of 8,854 votes and helped the BJP to win the party stronghold.
12:30 PM: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates are in neck-n-neck battle in Goplaganj by-election in Bihar.
According to results announced by the local poll staff, BJP candidate Kusum Devi is leading by a slim 59 votes after 18th round of counting.
Results showed Kusum Devi has bagged a total of 55,397 votes whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta of RJD RJD has polled 55,338 votes after 18 rounds.
11:45 AM RJD's Neelam Devi has won the Mokama seat by defeating BJP's Sonam Devi by more than 15,000 votes.
According to the vote count result, Neelam Devi bagged a total of 73,893 votes whereas Sonam Devi could poll only 57,141 votes.
In Gopalganj, RJD candidate is trailing by 1,500 votes after 15 rounds of counting. Six more rounds to go before the final result of Gopalganj by-election result will be announced.
Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, continues her lead on Andheri (East) assembly seat in Maharashtra with a total of 32,515 votes after 9 rounds of counting.
11:15 AM In Odisha, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj is leading with 8,737 votes on Dhamnagar assembly seat. BJD's Abanti Das trailing with 7,358votes.
In Andheri East by elections, Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, is leading with 11,361 votes after the third round of counting.
In Mokama, Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi continues her lead on Mokama assembly seat with 35,036 votes after the 9th round of counting. BJP's Sonam Devi is trailing here with 24,299 votes.
11:00 AM: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are trailing on both seats in Bihar, one seat each in Telangana and Odisha even as they are ahead of their rivals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the latest trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in both the assembly seats- Mokama as well as Gopalganj.
In the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi is leading with 35,036 votes whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat with 6,314 votes.
In Telangana, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 26,443 votes after four rounds of counting for Munugode by-election. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trailing with 25,729 votes.
10:00 AM: The results of byelections in seven Assembly seats spread across six states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha are to be declared on Sunday.
Out of these seven seats, the Congress held two, BJP three while the RJD and Shiv Sena held one each.
In Haryana's Adampur seat, it remains to be seen whether former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi would be able to take forward the family's legacy or not, after his father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA to join the BJP, thus leading to the byelection.
In Bihar, it would be the first contest after the JD(U) dumped the BJP and allied with the RJD.
In Mokama, RJD's Neelam Devi will try to retain the seat which was earlier held by her husband, Anant Singh, a strongman, who was disqualified after being convicted of illegally keeping guns.
The Gopalganj Assembly seat, which has been under the BJP's control for almost 20 years, the RJD would be hoping to reverse the trend. It has fielded Mohan Prasad Gupta against the BJP's Kusum Devi, whose husband Subhash Singh's death necessitated the election.
In the politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will try to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat, which fell vacant after the death of its MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and Congress keeping away, it's going to be a direct contest between Giri's son Aman Giri and the Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.
Maharashtra's Andheri is not going to be much of a contest as the BJP withdrew its candidate honouring the time tested tradition of not fielding a candidate, where the seat fell vacant after the death of Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke.
Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena has fielded Latke's wife Rutuja Latke.
Telangana's Munugode seat will witness a fight between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP, which is trying to establish itself in a state where it has no base.
The seat had fell vacant after the Congress MLA had resigned and joined the BJP and is now contesting as that party's candidate.
In Odisha's Dhamnagar, too, the ruling regional party BJD is facing the BJP. The BJP won from the seat in last Assembly poll, but MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi's death led to this contest. The BJP has fielded his son.
