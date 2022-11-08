UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Today - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2022 First Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday November 08, 2022 UP NEET UG 2022 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
UP NEET UG 2022 First Allotment List in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from November 09 to 13, 2022.
Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before Nov 13, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2021-22 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses began on October 22, 2022.
The DGME UP on October 29, 2022 released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List of candidates who have registered for the First Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2022-23.
It then asked the candidates to fill option form and submit their choices from November 3 to 7, 2022.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2022 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
