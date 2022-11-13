Maharashtra DSP 2022: CAP Round 2 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2022 CAP Round 2: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for DSP 2022 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) four year courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on November 08, 2022 DSP CAP Round 1 result for the candidates who had registered for Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) Counselling 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in DSP22 First Round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in DSP CAP Round 2 starting from today i.e. November 13, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell published Saturday November 12 Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for Pharmacy CAP Round 2. Candidates are advised to study the details of vacant seats before proceeding for option and choise submission.
Candidates should also note that the date and time for option form submission is from November 13 to 15, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on Nov 17 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Display of DSP 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of DSP22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 22 CAP Round I: November 08, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 12, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 17, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation DSE CAP Round 2: November 18 to 20, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: November 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 26, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Pharmacy (DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
Meanwhile, in an important notification Maharashtra CET Cell said, Final Year candidates who are reappearing for the MSBTE Summer 2022 Re-Examination shall wait till the result is declared.
"Such candidates can fill and confirm the application form once the result is declared by the MSBTE", the CET Celle said.
