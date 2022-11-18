AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Result Published - Direct Link to Check

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2022 First Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) has published on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Friday November 18, 2022 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
Candidates should note that they will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from November 18 to 25, 2022 in case their name appeared in the allotment list published today.
Students who do not get admission in first round, should note that they can particapte in second round of AYUSH counselling. Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on December 01, 2022, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
The last date for application for round 2 counselling has been fixed as December 05, 2022. The allotment result of second round will be published on December 09, 2022.
1.Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on "Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counselling 2020" under the Current event section of the Home Page.
3. AYUSH UG NEET 2022 1st Round result (105 pages) will open in PDF.
4. Check your name and allotted college and download allotment letter.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from November 10, 2022 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The committee started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from November 11, 2022. The last date of registration and choice filling for Round 1 was November 15, 2022.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on December 23, 2022.
The result of AYUSH NEET UG Mop Up Round will be declared on December 31, 2022.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
