Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling.
ACPUGMEC started choice filling for NEET UG Second Round counselling from November 15. The last date for this has been fixed as November 21, 2022 till 04:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by the candidates on November 21, 2022 by midnight, as per the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Schedule.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2022-23. The courses include MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org.
2. Click on "Candidate Registration/Login" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Login using ID, Password and 14-digit pin.
4. Entre choices and options as per your preference.
5. Save and submit.
All the candidates, included in the Merit List of ACPUGMEC, can participate in 2nd and subsequent rounds of Gujarat Medical Admission Counselling, irrespective of their status in the previous round.
Candidates should note that the choices filled for NEET UG Round 1 counselling has been deleted. So, candidates have to fill new choices for the 2nd round.
A candidate, who has confirmed his/her admission in the First Round, and has given consent to participate in the second and subsequent round, is allotted new and different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled.
"If a candidate takes part in 2nd round of ACPUGMEC and his/her admission does not get upgraded than his/her admission of 1st round will remain confirmed and continued", the admission notification said.
Candidates should carefully read process of choice filling and round 2 participation published on the official website.
Choice Filling for Round 2: November 15 to 21, 2022 up to 04:00 pm.
Display of Choices filled by candidates: November 21, 2022 at 12:00 midnight
Display of Seat Allotment: November 22, 2022 (Likely)
Paymentof Fees via Online Banking and at designated branches of HDFC Bank: Will be announced later.
Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center: Will be announced later.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had published NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result on October 28, 2022.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on October 19, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from October 03, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 13, 2022.
