KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Published

KEA Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture Round 2 Allotment Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published today i.e. Tuesday November 22, 2022 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KCET 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on Karnataka UGCET.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.
Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2022) Round 2 Allotment Result was scheduled to be published on Monday Nov 21. It was however published on the official website at 11:00 am today.
Candidates should note that the KEA released today i.e. November 22, 2022 Karnataka UGCET Second Round Allotment result based on the options submitted by them.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd round, can exercise choices from November 22 to 24, 2022.
Candidates allotted seats in KCET 2022 Round 2 can download admission order and confirm their seat by depositing fees from November 23 to 25, 2022.
"Last date of reporting for Choice-1 candidates is Nov 26, 2022 before 05:30 pm", the KEA said.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) earlier published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on October 28, 2022 First Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2022.
