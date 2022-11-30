DME MP NEET UG (2022) 2nd Round Allotment List - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2022: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Wednesday November 30, 2022.
"Allotment result of second round will be on November 20, 2022", Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Round 2 Counselling Schedule says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the Second Round of DME MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling in Madhya Pradesh should confirm their admission from December 01 to 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on Second Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2022.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the Second Round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by Thursday afternoon.
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from December 01 to 06, 2022 (up to 06:00 pm), DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had on Nov 26, 2022 published Merit List of candidates eligible for Second Round of Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling conducted for the year 2022-23.
Candidates who are not allotted seats in second round or are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in Mop up round. To do so, they require to register afresh which will start on December 01 and continue till December 07, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission even in Mop up round can opt for college level admission done to fill stray vacancies on December 19, 2022.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from October 12, 2022.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in October 21, 2022 MP NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
It had published Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling on October 28, 2022.
