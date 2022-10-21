MP NEET UG 2022 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Friday October 21, 2022 MP NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates will be on Friday October 21, 2022", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.
Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2022 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from October 22 to 25, 2022.
DME Madhya Pradesh had on October 17, 2022 published Final Vacancies (Seat Matrix and details of vacant seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state).
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2022 Merit List.
3. Log in using User Name and Password if required.
4. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.
Candidates should note that only those candidates will be allowed to use option and choice fillingg facility whose names appear in the merit list.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from October 12, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 17, 2022.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: October 12 to 20, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: October 17 to 18, 2022
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: October 19, 2022
• Publication of State Merit List: October 21, 2022
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: October 22 to 25, 2022
• Allotment of First Round: October 28, 2022
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: October 29 to November 04, 2022
• Opt for upgradation: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 06:00 PM
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
