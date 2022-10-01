Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Answer Keys Published - Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday October 01, 2022 released the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Provisional Answer Keys along with the Qouestion Papers and recorded responses of candidates (OMR Sheets) on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2022.
The exam was held at 338 Centres located in 166 Cities across the Country.
The examination centres included Bangalore, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Guntur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Karaikudi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pilani, Pune, Raipur, Roorkee, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Varanasi and others.
Accrding to NTA, a total of 2,21,746 candidates from different districts and cities of India appeared for CSIR UGC NET 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge" on the home page
3. Log-in using Application Number and Date of Birth or Application Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR Sheets.
Candidates should note that the answer keys released today are provisional. Final Answer Keys will be published before UGC NET June 2022 result.
Candidates who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee on or before October 03, 2022.
"The processing fee may be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium", the NTA said.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge is found to be correct, answer key will be revised and results will be processed accordingly", it added.
CSIR UGC NET comprised multiple choice questions based on Life Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
