KCET 2022 Revised Results Out on Sat Oct 1

KCET 2022 Revised Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release on Saturday October 01, 2022 the Revised Results of the candidates who had appeared for Karnataka UGCET 2022, also known as KCET 2022.
“The revised UGCET 2022 results as per the orders of the Karnataka High Court will be announced on October 01, 2022” the KEA said in an official notification.
Along with the result, KEA will also publish on its official website karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in Revised Merit List and Rank List that will be based on the special committee formed by the state government.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022. Karnataka UGCET 2022 result and merit list with candidates' rank were published on July 30, 2022.
The scoring method in UGCET 2022 result however was challenged in Karnataka High Court, leading the state government to form a special committee and come out with a viable solution.
The Karnataka High Court on Friday September 23 accepted the revised method submitted by the state government appointed committee for assigning CET rankings to repeater-students for admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering and Technology for the academic year 2022-23.
The technical committee constituted by the State government suggested an average deduction of 6 marks in each subject from 2nd PU marks of Covid-19 year (2020-21) students so that their CET rankings this year will be 'normalised' with 2021-22 batch 2nd PU students.
The committee came up with two sets of solutions based on complex calculations. But in the end, it suggested deducting an average of 6 marks from 2020-21 students.
As per news agency PTI, the committee suggested:
"The qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students shall be deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics, that results in total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks."
As per the Karnataka HC order, the revised result will be based on the suggestions made by the committee that was headed by Dr B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names appeared in the KCET 2022 Merit List and Rank, and those who are eligible for Karnataka UGCET counselling.
As per the schedule, document verification was scheduled to be held from August 22, 2022 to September 07, 2022. Following document verification, KEA should ask candidates to submit college options and choices.
But, the entire counselling process was kept on hold as the matter was pending in the high court. Following the release of revised KCET result, KEA should any time release revised counselling schedule.
