Post football match riot, stampede in East Java kill over 129 – Watch video

Malang (Indonesia): As many as 129 people died and over 180 were injured after a stampede following riots and clashes between fans at a football match in the province of East Java overnight, Indonesian police said Sunday.
Trouble started after the Indonesian Premier League match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city ended late night Saturday.
Supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch forcing police to fire tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly, according to Associated Press.
Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags. More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Nico Afinta said.
“First of all, a riot happened,” Nico said. “It had gotten anarchic. They (the fans) started attacking officers, they damaged cars.”
Two police officers were among the dead and 180 people were also injured, the police chief said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate, according to CNN.
The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation had been launched, Reuters quoted the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) as saying.
