KCET 2022 Option Entry, Round 1 Allotment dates released

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2022 (Karnataka UG CET) Option Entry date and schedule for students seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses.
Along with option entry dates, the KEA has also released KCET First Round Seat Allotment 2022, dates to download verification slip and display seat matrix.
According to KCET Counselling Schedule released by KEA, all eligible candidates will be able to complete option entry starting 06:00 pm on October 07, 2022.
Last date for option entry has been fixed as October 11, 2022 upto 04:00 pm, according to KCET option entry date released today.
The KEA will publish at 02:00 pm on October 07, 2022 Seat Matrix and Fee Structure alomg with vacant seat details oin various colleges.
"Based on the options filled by candidates, UGCET Mock Seat Allotment 2022 will be published on October 13, and Real Allotment Result will be released on October 17, 2022", the KEA said.
• Verification of Documents: From October 07 to 08, 2022.
• Downloading of Verification Slip: October 07 to 10, 2022.
• Display of Seat Matrix: October 07, 2022 at 02:00 pm
• Option Entry in the order of preference: From 06:00 pm on October 07 to 11, 2022 up to 04:00 pm.
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: October 13, 2022
• Provision to change or modify options: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Publication of First Round Allotment result (Real): October 17, 2022
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: October 18 to 20, 2022
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022, and Karnataka UGCET 2022 result and merit list with candidates' rank were published on July 30, 2022.
However, some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022.
Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised result and rankings [Read committee's formula here.]
Accordingly, the KEA declared on Saturday October 01, 2022 the revised result of UGCET 2022.
