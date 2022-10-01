Karnataka CET 2022 [Revised] Result - Direct Link to Check

Karnataka UGCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to declare Revised Result of Karnataka UGCET 2022, also known as KCET 2022, on its official website kea.kar.nic.in today i.e. Saturday October 01, 2022.
Once declared, KCET 2022 Revised Result will be available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in and can be checked using the direct link given below.
Along with the revised result, the Exam Authority will also publish revised merit list, rank and score of students who appeared for the important entrance exam.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022, and Karnataka UGCET 2022 result and merit list with candidates' rank were published on July 30, 2022.
However, some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022. Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised result and rankings [Read committee's formula here.]
Accordingly, the KEA will declare today i.e. Saturday October 01, 2022 the revised result of UGCET 2022 on its official website.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UGCET 2022 Result - Revised".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2022 revised result, score and rank.
Candidates should note that KEA has confirmed date but has not mentioned the time to release the revised result. It will however declared it anytime by today afternoon.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names appeared in the KCET 2022 Merit List and Rank, and those who are eligible for Karnataka UGCET counselling.
As per the schedule, document verification was held from August 22, 2022 to September 07, 2022. Following document verification, KEA should ask candidates to submit college options and choices.
But, the entire counselling process was kept on hold as the matter was pending in the high court. Following the release of revised KCET result today, KEA should also release revised counselling schedule very soon.
