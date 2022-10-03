Saudi Hajj Ministry upgrades Eatmarna app to Nusuk - What’s new?

Makkah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has replaced Eatmarna app with new and updated ‘Nusuk’ app.
In a statement released last Tuesday the ministry said the launch of new app “Nusuk” is another attempt by the Kingdom to provide safe, smooth, hassle-free, healthy and pleasant Hajj journey.
“The Nusuk app comes as an extension of continuous efforts to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims using the latest technologies”, the Ministry said.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched Eatmarna application in September 2020 to regulate the entry of pilgrims, worshippers and visitors.
The app was launched after the Kingdom announced to resume Umrah following its decision to lift the Covid-inflicted ban on all kinds of gatherings. Along with Eatmarna, the ministry had also launched “Tawakkalna” app.
Since the launch of Eatmarna app, more than 21.5 million Umrah and Haj pilgrim had registered, and it has issued 6.4 million permits to visit and pray at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Following the success of the two apps, the ministry has now launched the upgraded version that besides adding new features combined those earlier available with Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps.
The ‘Nusuk’ app will be all in one application which will enable people to apply for e-visa, book permits for Umrah, Rawdah As Sheerafah, Umrah Packages, Tourist Sites in the Kingdom and many other services. The platform essentially is an “Official Guide to Makkah and Madinah”, the ministry said.
"With Nusuk, travellers to Makkah, Madinah and beyond from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights”, it said.
“People with existing Eatmarna Application will need to update the Application to the new platform Nusuk to avail the services”, it added.
• The app helps in facilitating the procedures for issuing the Umrah visa electronically.
• The app helps in facilitating the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world.
• Provides transportation and travel services and learn about cultural events.
• Reservation of permits and dates for performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.
• Those wishing to perform Umrah can book packages and electronic programs.
• The digital guide provides all instructions in several languages.
"Nusuk platform is also friendly to individual users who can book and plan their Umrah trips from the comfort of their homes. The application may also be available for Hajj bookings later this year", the ministry said.
