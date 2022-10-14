KCET 2022 Option Entry Link Active - Click Here

KCET 2022 Option Entry: The Option Entry Link for the candidates who have registered for Karnataka UGCET 2022 (KCET 2022) Engineering, Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), Architecture, Farm Science and Veterinary has been made available on the official website.
The Option Entry link was supposed to be made active today at 01:00. The KEA however delayed it due to PGET 2022 Counselling, and made it active at around 08:30 pm.
As per the KCET 2022 First Round Schedule earlier released by the KEA, option entry was scheduled to start on October 07, 2022.
The KEA however revised the counselling schedule and in a notification released Thursday it said the Option Entry Link will be made available on the official website today i.e. Friday October 14, 2022 after 08:00 PM.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "14-10 UG CET - 2022 First Round Option Entry for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Scienes" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.
The KEA will also release today the detailed counselling schedule and exact date and time to release the allotment results.
The KEA was scheduled to publish KCET Mock Allotment Result on October 13, 2022 and the Real Allotment Result on October 17, 2022.
All these dates will change and the confirmed date and time of KCET seat allotment will be made public today, as per the KEA notification.
Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats) that was supposed to be published on October 07 has also been delayed, and published on October 10, 2022.
The Category wise Seat Matrix (Engineering and Architecture) is now available on the website, and candidates are advised to study properly the vacant seat details before proceeding for option entry.
Candidates should note that admission and seat allotments will be done based solely on the options submitted by the candidates subject to the condition that the seats are vacant and a candidate's KCET Rank and Score are enough to fulfil the eligibility.
