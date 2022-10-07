KCET Option Entry 2022 [Round 1] From Today - Direct Link

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Option Entry: Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Farm Scienes and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2022 should submit their course and college preferences using Option Entry link to be available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in from today.
Candidates should note that the Option Entry link will be made available on the official website today i.e. Friday October 07, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Before that the KEA will publish Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats in different colleges). Candidates should carefully read the seat matrix before option entry and choice filling.
This is important as sat allotment will be based on the options submitted by the candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "07-10 UG CET - 2022 First Round Option Entry for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Scienes" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had on Thursday October 06 published the UGCET 2022 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released KCET 2021 (Karnataka UG CET) Option Entry date and seat allotment schedule for students seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Farm Sciences and other professional courses on Monday.
Candidates should note that the last date of Option Entry has been fixed as October 11, 2022 till 04:00 pm.
• Verification of Documents: From October 07 to 08, 2022.
• Downloading of Verification Slip: October 07 to 10, 2022.
• Display of Seat Matrix: October 07, 2022 at 02:00 pm
• Option Entry in the order of preference: From 06:00 pm on October 07 to 11, 2022 up to 04:00 pm.
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: October 13, 2022
• Provision to change or modify options: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Publication of First Round Allotment result (Real): October 17, 2022
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: October 18 to 20, 2022
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022, and Karnataka UGCET 2022 result and merit list with candidates' rank were published on July 30, 2022.
However, some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022.
Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised result and rankings [Read committee's formula here.]
Accordingly, the KEA declared on Saturday October 01, 2022 the revised result of UGCET 2022.
