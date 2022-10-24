KEAM NEET UG 2022 First Phase Allotment - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala MBBS / BDS Seat Allotment 2022: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Monday October 24, 2022 First Phase of KEAM 2022 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses for the year 2022-23.
The KEAM NEET UG 2022 allotment result in PDF can be directly be downloaded by candidates from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates should note that allotment result published today will be provisional. CEE Kerala will publish Final Allotment Result on October 26, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal
3. Click on 'NEET UG Allotment List 2022'
4. Click on the link marked as First Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS New to download the result
Candidates should note the CEE Kerala has confirmed just the date and not the time of release of the allotment result. It will however publish it any time by today evening.
Candidates who get allotment in the final list shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: October 28 to November 04, 2022.
Candidates should note that seat allotment and admission will be done based on option registration done by the candidates from October 19 to 23, 2022.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: October 19, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: October 22, 2022 (Extended up to 10:00 am Oct 23, 2022)
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: October 24, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: October 26, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: October 28 to November 04, 2022
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List for medical and dental streams.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022 from July 24, 2022.
