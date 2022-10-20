KEAM 2022 Option Filling for MBBS, BDS starts

KEAM 2022 (NEET UG): Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses to complete option registration through official website.
The Option submission for medical and dental started on Wednesday October 19, the last date to do so is October 22, 2022 till 04:00 PM.
"The candidates who are included in the State Medical Rank List published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations can give options afresh to consider in the allotment to MBBS and BDS courses through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Allotment will be done on the basis of the options registered by the candidates", CEE Kerala said.
Students are advised to carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.
"Based on the options received up to 22.10.2022, 4.00 PM, provisional allotment will be published on 24.10.2022 and final allotment will be published on 26.10.2022", it added.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Option Registration" to complete option selection.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Option Registration" to complete option selection.
CEE Kerala said candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: October 19, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: October 22, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: October 24, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: October 26, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: October 28 to November 04, 2022
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: October 19, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: October 22, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: October 24, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: October 26, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: October 28 to November 04, 2022
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List for medical and dental streams.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022 from July 24, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.