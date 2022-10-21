Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Preference Form filling starts, Direct link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Maharashtra CET Cell has started from today i.e. Friday October 21, 2022 receiving options and choices of colleges from the students who have passed NEET UG 2022 and are now seeking admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and BSc Nursing and other courses using Preference Form available on official website.
As per the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, all registered candidates will be able to fill Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) till 05:30 pm on October 27, 2022.
The Maharashtra CET Cell on October 20, 2022 published on its official website Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats in various colleges of the state).
Candidates are advised to study properly the details of vacant seats before proceeding for preference form and option form filling. This is important as allotment will be made and selection list will be prepared based on the preferences and options submitted by candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.
3. Click on the Preference Form link and submit your options.
4. You can also use alternate link provided on the website.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting admission counselling for admission in MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) courses.
These courses are divided in three groups - Group A MBBS/BDS, Group B - BAMS/BHMS/BUMS and Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing.
Online Preference Form will be done from October 21 to 27, 2022 only for Group A (MBBS and BDS) and Group C (BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing).
Admission Counselling for Group B - BAMS/BHMS/BUMS (AYUSH Courses) is done as per separate schedule. The registration process for all three groups however is similar.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
• Release of Notification and Information Brochure: October 17, 2022
• Online Registration Start Date: October 17, 2022
• Last date of registration / application and fee payment: October 22, 2022
• Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: October 17 to 24, 2022 till 05:00 pm
• Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20, 2022
• Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursin: October 21 to 27, 2022 till 05:30 pm
• Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 25, 2022
• Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 28, 2022
• Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 05:30 pm
Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
