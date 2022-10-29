Gujarat NEET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Allotment 2022: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 1 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS and other medical courses for the academic year 2022-23.
ACPUGMEC Gujarat has published the NEET UG allotment result rank wise as well as institutewise.
Candidates who had registered for the Gujarat medical counslling and whose name appeared in the Merit List will be able to download the allotment list directly from the website and following the steps given below.
Candidates should note that medical admission seat allotment in Gujarat has been processed based on the choices, options and preferences enterd and submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)".
3. Click on "Last Rank" to check rank.
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidate should download his or her allotment letter and fees challan from his/her account after log in with the help of User ID and Password, Gujarat MBBS admission authority said.
"Online Payment or Payment of Tuition Fees at designated branch of HDFC Bank from October 29 to November 05, 2022", the Committee said.
"Reporting and original document submission should be done from October 31 to November 05, 2022 up to 06:00 pm", the Committee said.
"Offline Payment of Fees at Designated branch of HDFC Bank can be done during Banking hours on working days only", the admission committee said.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on October 19, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
The Committee asked students to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Counselling till 05:00 pm October 28, 2022.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from October 03, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 13, 2022.
