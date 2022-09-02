Saudi Arabia announces Visa on Arrival for US, UK and EU residents

Riyadh: In another step taken to boost tourism, and make travel to Makkah and Madinah and performing Umrah easier, Saudi Arabia Thursday announced Visa on Arrival facility for residents of USA, UK and European Union (EU).
“Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US, or one of the Schengen Agreement countries continue to be able to apply for a visa on arrival, provided that it has been used at least once to enter the country granting the visa”, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism said.
The Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry had last month announced that travellers to Saudi Arabia who are holding tourist visa will not require any other permit to perform Umrah.
The facility made easier Tourist Visa holders from 49 countries – including from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, France, Singapore, New Zealand etc., to perform Umrah without any other permit documents.
The Kingdom also announced online visa or eVisa facility for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents.
"GCC residents can now apply for an eVisa through the online portal www.visitsaudi.com/visa", Saudi Ministry of Tourism announced Thursday.
1. Click here to go to the Saudi Visa Online Website (portal): visitsaudi.com.
2. Click on ‘Apply for eVisa’ on the top right corner of the home page
3. Select Passport Type – Regular, Diplomatic or Special
4. Select Country of Nationality
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box
6. Click on Next and fill the online visa form
1. Click here to go to the Saudi Visa Online Website (portal): visitsaudi.com.
2. Click on ‘Apply for eVisa’ on the top right corner of the home page
3. Select Passport Type – Regular, Diplomatic or Special
4. Select Country of Nationality
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box
6. Click on Next and fill the online visa form
"The new regulations remove the need for many would-be visitors to visit their country’s embassy before entering Saudi Arabia, increasing opportunities for potential travelers through a simplified journey", the ministry added.
Tourist Visa in Saudi Arabia is granted for 12 months. Tourists carrying Schengen visas can also avail the same privilege.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.