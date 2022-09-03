Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Matches Begin Today - Why Are They Different?

Dubai: The uniqueness of the Asia Cup lies in the way the tournament has been planned, with the organisers going out of the way to ensure value for money not just for the spectators on the ground but also for the fans watching the games across the world.
After the group stage of the six-team tournament, the best four teams -- India and Pakistan from Group A and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from Group B -- have progressed to the Super Four stage.
If there was no shortage of thrills in the preliminary Group stage, one can expect dollops of it when the Super Four matches begin later on Saturday with Sri Lanka set to take on Afghanistan at Sharjah, which will be followed by the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on another blockbuster Sunday.
Instead of the normal semifinal phase, the organisers have ensured the teams progressing from the two groups play each other in another round-robin phase (Super 4). From there, the top two sides will go head-to-head in the tournament final. Points from the opening group stage do not carry over for the Super Four stage.
India have secured the top spot in Group A, beating Pakistan in the final over in their encounter, before brushing aside a Hong Kong challenge. The second spot belongs to Pakistan after their dominant 155-run victory against Hong Kong on Friday, according to ICC.
Perhaps on a push to grab the No.1 spot on the ICC T20I batting rankings, Suryakumar Yadav has made a thunderous start to the tournament, making his 86 runs across two knocks at a strike rate of 195.45.
At the other end watching his onslaught, Virat Kohli, who leads the tournament's run tally among India batters with 94 runs, lauded his partner's power.
"I've seen so many innings when we play in the IPL, or that being done to other teams, but this was my first experience of watching very closely. I was completely blown away," said Kohli.
In Group B, Afghanistan have accounted for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, winning by eight and seven wickets in respective matches.
Afghanistan's spinners have been at their menacing best, though the emergence of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has added an extra dimension to the attack, taking three wickets at an economy of just 4.69. The side look to have turned a corner after their series defeat against Ireland, and provide a case for mounting a serious tournament challenge.
Sri Lanka won the all-important meeting with Bangladesh to take the second Super Four spot in Group B, winning by two wickets in the final over of their chase.
It means a Sri Lanka-Afghanistan re-match begins the Super Four phase on September 3 in Sharjah, with India taking on Pakistan on September 4 in Dubai.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.