TikToker Tanya Pardazi who died while skydiving was on 1st ride alone

Ottawa: Canadian TikToker Tanya Pardazi, who died while skydiving on August 27, 2022, was on the ride alone for the first time, her friends told media.
Soon after the tragic incident, multiple media reports claimed that the parachute failed to open while Tanya Pardazi was skydiving on Tuesday August 27, 2022.
Some media reports on the other hand said the popular TikToker died as she opened the parachute too late while skydiving.
Tanya, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy and had completed a course with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. The course made her eligible to go without a trainer.
A friend reported that this was her first time skydiving alone.
Pardazi had jumped from a height of 4,000 feet. Skydive Toronto said that the young influencer opened the main parachute at the wrong time at a low altitude "without the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate".
Pardazi, the semifinalist of Miss Teen Canada 2017, was reported dead as soon as she was taken to the hospital.
Skydive Ontario said that the jumper was trained on how to shift to the secondary parachute in case the main one failed. It is unknown why the main parachute malfunctioned.
In a statement, the skydiving school said that Tanya had recently joined as a skydiver and she would be missed by her friends and jumpers at Skydive Toronto Inc.
The school further said that it had refined their techniques and facility over the past 50 years, and it is also aggrieved that an incident of this nature happened.
