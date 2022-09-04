Cyrus Mistry, Ex-Tata Group Chairman, killed in road accident

Mumbai: Top industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P. Mistry was killed in a road accident near Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday.
He was 54.
Mistry's death comes barely two months after his father, Pallonji Mistry, passed away on June 28 in Mumbai at the age of 93.
According to officials, Mistry, who heads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a road divider near Charoti.
There were four people in the car out of which two, including Mistry, succumbed to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged.
The other two injured, whose identity was not clear, have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.
The exact causes of the accident are not clear though it is suspected that over-speeding may have led to the crash and the entire region (Palghar) has been battered with heavy rains since Saturday.
The news sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles with many reacting with initial disbelief.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message, described Mistry's passing away as a "big loss to the world of commerce and industry".
"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed shock at the tragedy and said Mistry's demise is a loss not only to his family but also the country's industrial world.
NCP MP Supriya Sule also expressed shock at the incident.
"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it", she wrote on Twitter.
"Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.
Cyrus Mistry is the youngest son of Pallonji Mistry, whose construction firm Shapoorji Pallonji & Co is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, with a stake of around 18 percent.
The Mistrys, like the Tatas, belong to the Parsi community, which came to occupy a predominant position in the economic life of Mumbai, and the country, since the time of the British rule.
