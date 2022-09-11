JEE Advanced Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Date and Time: IIT Bombay, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022, is set to declare today i.e. Sunday September 11, 2022 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the result of the important engineering entrance exam conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions.
Candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2022 Score and Rank from the official website as well as from Candidate Portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in).
IIT Bombay conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday August 28, 2022. It published JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key on September 3, 2022. The last date to raise objection was September 04, 2022.
As per the JEE Advanced schedule 2022, IIT Bombay will release the Final Answer Key before declaring the result of the important entrance exam today i.e Sunday Sep 11, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: result.jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the given link to check "JEE Advanced result".
2. Enter Registration No, Date of Birth, Mobile No and Email address.
3. Click on the check box "I am not a robot".
4. Click on "Get Result" to check your JEE Advanced 2022 score and rank.
To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
Candidates should also note that along with the result, IIT Bombay will also release today All India Rank List, also called called as JEE Advanced 2022 AIR and Cut Off.
In 2021, JEE Advanced was conducted by IIT Kharagpur. It declared the result on Oct 15. Mridul Agarwal was JEE Advanced 2021 India topper (AIR 1). Mridul had scored 348 out of the total 360 marks.
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process and Counselling, that begins after the declaration of JEE Advanced result, is tentatively scheduled from September 12, 2022.
Also, online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be done from September 11 to 12, 2022. AAT 2022 result will be announced on September 17, 2022.
