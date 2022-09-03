JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key released, Check here

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay has published today i.e. Saturday September 03, 2022 at 10:00 am Answer Key (Provisional) of the JEE Advanced 2022 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Bombay conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday August 28, 2022. As per the JEE Advanced schedule 2022, the Provisional Answer Key has been published on the official website today at 10:00 am.
"Display of Provisional Answer Key will be on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on Saturday, September 03, 2022 at 10.00 am", IIT Bombay said.
1. Click here to go to official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Download” shown in the main menu.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download the JEE Advanced Answer Key
Candidates should note that objection regarding JEE Advanced Answer Key if any can be raised till 05:00 pm September 04, 2022.
IIT Bombay had earlier published the OMR Sheets (Candidate Responses) of the candidates and JEE Advanced question papers - Paper 1 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) that can be downloaded from the website.
Candidates should note that JEE Advanced 2022 Result will be announced on September 11.
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be done from September 11 to 12, 2022. AAT 2022 result will be announced on September 17, 2022.
Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process and Counselling is tentatively begin from September 12, 2022.
